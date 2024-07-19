TISD Standout Student Attends Inaugural Texas Theatre Camp

Sponsor

Xavier Briggs, a current senior at Texas High School, recently participated in a 3-week Theater Camp in San Marcos, Texas. The camp took place from June 23rd to July 14th at the Eastwood Hill Special Events Facility in San Marcos. It offered professional instruction in various aspects of theater, including acting, voice, movement, college audition and admission processes, technical theater, theatrical business, playwriting, and performance.

When asked what he liked most about the theatre camp, Xavier replied, “Meeting new friends from all over the state and bonding together.” He added that he was able to start a great network of professional contacts and new friends. Xavier asserted that being selected as an attendee for this first, The Group Theatre Camp, opened his eyes even more to the potential opportunities that will be coming his way.

Xavier’s interest in theater began in the sixth grade, and he has been actively involved in school musicals and One Act Plays since then. His dedication to acting and music has been evident, and he received the UIL Best Performer Award in March, a feat not achieved at Texarkana Texas High School in over 20 years. His accomplishments have brought pride to both his school and the theater community.

Xavier is one of 16 attendees chosen from across the entire state of Texas to attend this prestigious camp hosted by Mr. Rick Garcia. Mr. Garcia was awarded the Honorable Mention Tony Award in 2019 for Excellence in Theatre Education. He was also part of the writing team for an Emmy nominated, ABC Documentary, The Childrens Dignity Project, which was hosted by Oprah Winfrey. Xavier also worked hand in hand with Professional Production Director Jill Luddington, who is the former West Texas A&M University Theater Education Instructor, a former member of the Texas Theatre Adjudicators and Officials (TTAO) Board of Directors, and the Texas Educational Theatre Association’s Communication Director.

In addition, Xavier worked with Professional Production Director Patricia Frontain who is the Script Supervisor for NBC’s Chicago PD television series. Frontain is also a Lifetime Network’s Feature Film Director and winner of numerous awards for short films.

Aside from his involvement in theater, Xavier is also a member of the National Honor Society, International Thespian Society President, Mu Alpha Theta (Mathematics Honor Society) member, Tri-M (Music Honor Society) member, Student Council Representative, and an AP Ambassador at Texas High School. He has also served as the Tiger Marching Band Drum Major for the past two years. Xavier is the son of Mr. Tom and Mrs. Natasha Briggs and has a younger brother named Elijah.

