Texarkana Man Accused Of Stalking, Harassing Ex

TEXARKANA, Texas–A man who has allegedly terrorized a woman he previously dated for years is accused of breaking windows on her residence and car, slashing her tires and assaulting her in the months since the couple’s breakup last year.

Larry Walker, 39, was arrested on the stalking charge Monday and released Tuesday from the Bowie County jail after posting a $10,000 bond, court records show. Walker allegedly began harassing the woman after she ended their nearly 10-year, on-again-off-again relationship, according to a probable cause affidavit.

In deciding to seek a warrant for stalking for Walker, investigators noted a series of police reports made by the woman regarding Walker that began in September 2023.

Walker allegedly broke two windows at her residence in September. In October, the woman reported that she had received a text message from Walker that allegedly said, “You have been warned,” before she returned to her house to find “two windows busted out on her residence,” the affidavit said.

In November, Walker allegedly showed up uninvited at the woman’s house. While she was speaking with him outside, Walker allegedly took her phone and assaulted her by strangling her.

In December, the woman filed a report allegedly that Walker had thrown beer bottles in her yard and that she had been struck by a bottle. Walker was allegedly observed in February walking around the woman’s residence with a gas can, prompting her to fear that Walker intended to burn her house down. In March, the woman reportedly received a text from a neighbor telling her that Walker was attempting to make entrance into her house.

“(The alleged victim) has filed seven reports in the last nine months in reference to Walker assaulting her or destroying her property,” the affidavit said. “She stated she is in fear for her life and that Walker has threatened to kill her on multiple occasions.”

If convicted of stalking, Walker faces two to ten years in prison. The case has been assigned to 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison. An attorney of record was not listed for Walker on Thursday.