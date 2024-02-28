TRAHC Announces A New Gala That Will Surprise and Delight on March 23rd

Sponsor

The Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council unveils its inaugural TRAHC Honors Gala, which will celebrate the depth of Texarkana’s creative capital on March 23, 2024.

The Party will transform the Regional Arts Center with Grammy nominated musical performances by Q the Band, a Dallas group that has played with Ed Sheeran at the Country Music Awards and sold out the House of Blues. Guests are invited to join the creative fun and unexpected experiences throughout the evening.

For a select few, the VIP Cocktail and Dinner will take place in the unrecognizable RAC galleries surrounded by the work of the honorees and highlighted by a special performance by the Dallas String Quartet, who have played alongside Josh Groban, Chicago, and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

The first annual honorees are mixed-media artist Cindy Holmes, fashion designer Be Norman, and furniture makers, designers and photographers Steven, Ben, and Patrick Mayo. They have each been celebrated in their respective fields across the United States, and are reminders of the robust creative community in Texarkana. For those unable to attend the Gala, the artists’ works will be on view for the general public in a mini exhibition from March 26-29.

Both events benefit TRAHC’s award-winning exhibitions, education programs, and operations. Details on purchasing TRAHC Honors tables and Party tickets are available https://trahc.networkforgood.com/events/66005-trahc-honors-gala-2024.

About the Honorees

Cindy Holmes is a highly collected painter and mixed-media artist based in Texarkana. Her paintings tell stories through the combination of figures, found objects, and words or cliches. She invites viewers to use their own personal experiences to explain, question, or finish the drama. Her work has been displayed at M2 Gallery in Little Rock, Now Contemporary in Fort Worth, The Other Art Fair in Dallas and Saatchi Art online, among other locations. Cindy and 3 other Texarkana artists, will be featured in Amazon Primes series The Story of Art in America released January 2024.

Native Texarkanian Be Norman is a fashion designer based in the greater NYC area. He attended the Academy of Arts in San Francisco, majoring in Fashion Design. His brand, Duhbuhlyoo, showcases custom gowns that have graced red carpets, weddings, and galas across the United States.

Steven, Ben, and Patrick Mayo design and manufacture furniture in Texarkana that is lauded across the country. The Mayo family takes great care with the design and creation of their furniture, and they showcase their work in inspired photographs. Not only are they leading the way on design, they are also a major employer in the Texarkana area and invest heavily in the region.

Musical Performances

Grammy nominated performers Dallas String Quartet and Q the Band are international musical sensations offering a fusion of classical and contemporary music on both traditional and electric strings. Their contemporary interpretations have been performed “at home” for Presidents Obama and Bush, the College Football Playoff, NBA, and NFL organizations. They often sell out concert venues and have played alongside Josh Groban, Chicago, and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

WHAT: TRAHC Gala

WHEN: Saturday, March 23, 2024

Party of the Year

7:30-10:30 pm, Regional Arts Center

$75/person or $125/couple

VIP Cocktail & Dinner

6:00-7:30 pm, Regional Arts Center

$3,000/table of 8, includes Party tickets

$1,500/table of 4, includes Party tickets

WHERE: TRAHC Regional Arts Center, 321 W 4th Street, Texarkana, TX

About TRAHC

Established in 1978, TRAHC is committed to growing people and community through the arts. It offers exhibitions, performances, and educational programs that seek to spark creativity and inspiration in all ages, championing the robust creative capital of the Texarkana region.

SPONSORS

Support for TRAHC and the Gala is generously provided by:

Patterson Troike Foundation, Express Employment Professionals, Farmers Bank & Trust, Pete & Mike Mankins, and David & Ruth Ellen Whitt

