Twin City Gold & Silver Exchange Reopens Its Doors March 12th

Twin City Gold & Silver Exchange is pleased to announce the reopening of its store on March 12 following a temporary closure due to the passing of its esteemed primary owner, Tim Ashbrook. Tim was a pioneering figure in the gold and silver space in Texarkana, and his legacy will continue as the store reopens its doors.

“We are dedicated to honoring Tim’s memory by carrying forward his commitment to excellence and serving the precious metals community with the utmost respect and professionalism,” said Jason Conley, the new owner of Twin City Gold & Silver Exchange.

During the reopening, Twin City Gold & Silver Exchange will offer some exciting giveaways, along with the opportunity to explore the latest additions to their collection. The store aims to create a warm and welcoming environment where customers can browse, ask questions, and engage with staff members who share their passion for coins and precious metals.

The store will reopen on Tuesday, March 12, 2024, at 10:00 am, with new extended hours, from 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM, Tuesday through Friday, and from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM on Saturdays.

Twin City Gold & Silver Exchange invites coin collectors, investors, and all those interested in numismatics to visit during the reopening week to meet the new owners and browse new inventory.

For more information about Twin City Gold & Silver Exchange and the reopening event, visit their website at www.twincitygoldsilver.com or contact us at (903) 838-3928.