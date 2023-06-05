TRAHC Presents Sound of Muses: Broadway Cabaret

The Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council presents Sound of Muses: Broadway Cabaret, a captivating “Best of Broadway” concert by the Muses Project of Hot Springs, Ark., on Thursday, June 15 at 7 p.m. in the Regional Arts Center’s Cabe Hall.

The high-energy, can’t-miss concert features beloved tunes from 20th century musical theater, including Sound of Music, Fiddler on the Roof, Hello Dolly, South Pacific, Hunchback of Notre Dame and more. This Broadway-themed concert experience blends well-known music, experienced vocalists, a New Orleans jazz band and dancers. The show features the work of The Muses professional troupe of highly skilled, nationally touring performers, instrumentalists, and resident Young Artist singers and dancers.

“This show is a real treat for music and musical theater lovers,” said Jennifer Unger, TRAHC executive director. “It’s charming, witty, romantic, and downright entertaining; you’ll love hearing these incredible musicians perform selections from your favorite Broadway shows. The Muses have a following at TRAHC and are known for their Opera, Celtic and Classical music. But this time… it’s Broadway!”

This performance is sponsored by the Patterson-Troike Foundation. Tickets are $35 for general admission; $20 for students with ID. For more information about this performance, contact the Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council at 903-792-8681 or rachelw@trahc.org.