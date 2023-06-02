The Spring Lake Park Splash Pad will be delayed in opening this season

The Texarkana Parks & Recreation Department is currently waiting on back-ordered parts and special paint needed to make necessary updates and repairs to the Splash Pad at Spring Lake Park. These parts were anticipated to be in months ago and our park maintenance is working diligently to make sure the pad is opened as quickly as possible for residents to enjoy another great summer at the park.

