TWU Director Announces Retirement and Replacement Named

The Director of the Texarkana Water Utility J.D. Phillips intends to retire on August 30, 2021. Phillips has worked for TWU for 31 years, beginning his career in February of 1990.

Phillips began his employment for TWU as the Engineering Manager, and was named Interim Executive Director in 2015. His title as Executive Director became official in May of 2016.

Texarkana, Arkansas City Manager Jay Ellington compliments Phillips on his career.

“J.D. has been an excellent TWU Director and valuable public servant for many years,” Ellington said.”We all will miss him, and we wish him the best.”

A replacement for Phillips was recently named by Ellington and Texarkana, Texas Interim City Manager, David Orr.

“With J.D. Phillips recent retirement announcement, it is my privilege to annouce that Jay Ellington and I have named Gary Smith, P.E. as the Interim Executive Director for Texarkana Water Utilities effective August 30th,” Orr said. “I know Gary’s experience will serve him well and I look forward to working with him in this new role.”

Smith is currently the Assistant Director of Texarkana Water Utilities, and has served as the Director of Operations and Maintenance of the water utility since 2016. Smith holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Civil Engineering form the University of Arkansas and is a Professional Engineer registered in both Texas and Arkansas.

Smith is a member of the American Water Works Association, the Texas Municipal Utility Association, the American Society of Civil Engineers, Water Environment Foundation, and is an active member of City Church.