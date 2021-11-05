TXK Weekly Bar and Gig Guide

Advertisement
Colder weather is still upon us as we enter the weekend as we get further into the Fall and Winter seasons. Take time this weekend to enjoy yourself and get out to visit our local bars and restaurants, but most importantly take some time to listen to your favorite local bands. Here is what we have going on this weekend around the Texarkana Area.
Friday Night:
67 Landing- Alex & Liv, 7:30PM
Twisted Fork- Jason & Allan
Fat Jacks- Trophy Husband
La Fogata- Mobetta
Saturday Night:
67 Landing- Trophy Husband, 7:30 PM
Twisted Fork- Trivia, 7PM
Fat Jacks- Locked and Loaded
La Fogata- Dexter
