TXK Weekly Bar and Gig Guide

Colder weather is still upon us as we enter the weekend as we get further into the Fall and Winter seasons. Take time this weekend to enjoy yourself and get out to visit our local bars and restaurants, but most importantly take some time to listen to your favorite local bands. Here is what we have going on this weekend around the Texarkana Area.

Friday Night:

67 Landing- Alex & Liv, 7:30PM

Twisted Fork- Jason & Allan

Fat Jacks- Trophy Husband

La Fogata- Mobetta

Saturday Night:

67 Landing- Trophy Husband, 7:30 PM

Twisted Fork- Trivia, 7PM

Fat Jacks- Locked and Loaded

La Fogata- Dexter