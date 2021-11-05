Curtis Adkins

Advertisement

Curtis L. Adkins, age 75, of Texarkana, Texas, went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 4, 2021, in a local hospice facility.

Curtis was born December 20,1945, in Texarkana, Texas and was retired from the Coca Cola Bottling Company and JCM Industries. He enjoyed life and loved being around family and friends. He was a loving husband, father, father-in-law, brother, and Papaw.

Those who will cherish his memory are his wife of fifty-four years Sherryl Adkins, his son and daughter-in-law Brian and Mandy Adkins, daughter and son-in-law Shera and Scott Hopkins, his brother and sister-in-law Anthony Adkins and Beverly, nephew Jason Adkins and wife DeAnn, niece Lisa Sewell and husband Kenneth; his six grandchildren Colby Adkins and fiancé Brooke Neel, Mackenzie Adkins, Hudson Hopkins, Seth Hopkins, Sydney Hopkins, and Sawyer Hopkins.

A Memorial Visitation will be Sunday, November 7, 2021, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Chapelwood Funeral Home. A private burial will be held at a later date.

