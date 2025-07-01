United Way of Greater Texarkana Launches Annual “Stuff the Bus” Campaign to Support Local Students

Sponsor

United Way of Greater Texarkana is proud to kick off its annual “Stuff the Bus” campaign, an initiative started in 2011 aimed at ensuring every child across more than 30 area schools have the tools they need to succeed—on the first day of school and throughout the entire academic year.

Instead of collecting school supplies this year, United Way is asking for monetary donations that will be used to directly support local students with essential classroom materials, backpacks, hygiene items, and more. In the 2024-2025 school year Stuff the Bus provided over $20,000 worth of supplies to local schools.

“Back-to-school season can be stressful for families facing financial challenges,” said Jennifer Lewis, Committee Chair of Stuff the Bus. “With the help of our generous community, we’re making sure every child has a strong start and a successful school year all year long.”

Donations to the “Stuff the Bus” fund will be distributed equitably among over 30 schools in the Greater Texarkana area, helping teachers, counselors, and administrators provide real-time support to students and families in need.

How You Can Help:

Donate online at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/113ef639-ba3a-4c65-b355-24ccc5b9c594

Mail a check to: United Way of Greater Texarkana, 214 Spruce St., Texarkana, TX 75501

Spread the word on social media by sharing the post from United Way of Greater Texarkana, INC Facebook Page.

Join us in stuffing the bus with hope this school year!

