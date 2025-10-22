Sponsor

Brenda Kay Williams

June 18, 1953 – October 20, 2025

Brenda Kay Williams, age 72, passed away peacefully at her home on Monday, October 20, 2025. She was born on June 18, 1953, in Texarkana, Texas, to Frances Elizabeth Harrell and Doris Reginald Harrell, Sr.

Brenda dedicated her career to public service as a secretary with the Revenue Office, where she provided vital administrative and organizational support to department leadership.

She was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Francis Elizabeth Harrell and Doris Reginald Harrell, Sr.; her cherished daughters, Christina Michelle Philyaw and Chauna Kay Philyaw; her sister, Regina O’Brian; her brother, Reginald Glen Harrell; brother-in-law, Dennis O’Brian.

Left to honor her memories are her devoted husband, Tony Williams of Texarkana, Arkansas; her son, Brent Philyaw of Texarkana, Arkansas; her daughters, Megan Turney and husband Jared of Texarkana, Arkansas and Olivia Tittle and husband Justin; sister-in-law, Brenda Harrell; best friend Joyce Philyaw and Denise Grey; and her six treasured grandchildren: Peyton, John, Lilly, Josh, Wyatt, and Presley. She is also survived by her brother, Buddy Harrell of Ashdown, Arkansas, along with a host of extended family members and friends who will miss her dearly.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to a charity of your choice in Brenda’s memory.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 24, 2025, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Chapelwood Funeral Home.

Graveside services will take place on Saturday, October 25, 2025, at 11 AM at Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.