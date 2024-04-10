Walmart and Sam’s Club Fight Hunger. Spark Change Campaign Returns to northeast Texas and southwest Arkansas to Help People Facing Hunger

Sponsor

Everyone needs nutritious food to thrive, and in every community in America, people are working hard to provide for themselves and their families. Yet in 2022, 44 million people—1 in 7 people—faced food insecurity in the U.S.

Those are the highest numbers in a decade, underscoring the need for more charitable food assistance in our community and beyond.

Now, for the 11th straight year, all U.S. Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs are launching the Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign, with the goal of providing people facing hunger with access to the food and resources they say they need to thrive. Since its inception in 2014, the campaign has generated more than $186 million and helped secure nearly 1.9 billion meals* for the Feeding America® network of local food banks.

“For over a decade, our food bank has relied on the support of our Walmart and Sam’s Club partners, who have contributed over 1 million pounds of food annually to fight hunger in southwest Arkansas and northeast Texas,” according to Camille Wrinkle, CEO of Harvest Regional Food Bank. “During times of economic challenges, their generosity has been especially critical in helping us feed the twenty percent of individuals struggling with hunger in our communities.”

The campaign will run in stores and online from April 1-April 29, with three ways for shoppers to participate:

By donating at check-out in stores or clubs or round up at Walmart.com and the Walmart app.

By purchasing participating products in-store or online at Walmart.com or SamsClub.com. For every purchase of a participating product, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America partner food bank at Walmart and five meals ($0.50) at Sam’s Club, up to applicable limits. See specially marked packages for full details.

By donating at Feeding America’s Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign donation site at either www.FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or www.FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub

“Serving communities and expanding access to affordable, healthy food lies at the heart of Walmart and Sam’s Club’s purpose to help people live better,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, Walmart and President, Walmart Foundation. “Our annual Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign is a way that we invite our customers, members and suppliers to fight hunger alongside us. The funds raised through this campaign go toward local Feeding America food banks, meaning we can all make a difference in our own neighborhoods.”

The 20 participating suppliers for Walmart include: Bush Brothers & Company; CELSIUS® Essential Energy Drink; The Coca-Cola Company; Conagra Brands; Dole Packaged Foods; Ferrara; Ferrero; General Mills; Hain Celestial; Hershey Salty Snacks; Hidden Valley Ranch; Kellanova; W.K. Kellogg Company; Keurig Dr Pepper; Kodiak; Kraft Heinz; Monster Energy; Pepsi-Cola Advertising & Marketing, Inc.; Unilever

The 8 participating suppliers for Sam’s Club include: General Mills; W.K. Kellogg Company; Kraft Heinz; Nestlé; Nissin; Nongshim; Palmetto Gourmet Foods, A Borealis Foods Company; Unilever

For more information, visit www.FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or www.FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub .

*Currently, $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local partner food banks.

About Harvest Regional Food Bank

Harvest Regional Food Bank

Harvest Texarkana Regional Food Bank is the food bank serving Bowie Co Texas as well as the southwestern corner of Arkansas including Miller, Lafayette, Hempstead, Little River, Sevier, Howard, Pike, Nevada and Columbia Counties. As a Feeding America and Arkansas Hunger Relief Alliance member, our mission is to eliminate hunger in this region through food distribution and education. Formed in 1989 as a food rescue organization, Harvest Texarkana has grown to a full service food bank distribution center providing nearly 4 million pounds of food in 2023 to 100 partner hunger relief agencies. Harvest Texarkana continues to serve as a food rescue operation, collecting excess prepared foods for local shelters and soup kitchens. Harvest Regional Food Bank also operates a backpack food program serving over 40 campuses in 10 school districts as well as providing resources and food to families through our High School and College Pantry program. More information can be found at www.harvestregionalfoodbank.org or by following us on Facebook at facebook.com/harvesttxk.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

Walmart

Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) helps people around the world save money and live better – anytime and anywhere – in retail stores, online, and through their mobile devices. Each week, approximately 230 million customers and members visit more than 10,500 stores and clubs under 46 banners in 24 countries and eCommerce websites. With fiscal year 2022 revenue of $573 billion, Walmart employs approximately 2.3 million associates worldwide. Walmart continues to be a leader in sustainability, corporate philanthropy and employment opportunity. Additional information about Walmart can be found by visiting https://corporate.walmart.com, on Facebook at https://facebook.com/walmart and on Twitter at https://twitter.com/walmart.

Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club®, a division of Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT), is a leading membership warehouse club offering superior products, savings, and services to millions of members in nearly 600 U.S. clubs, including Puerto Rico. Now in its 39th year, Sam’s Club continues to redefine warehouse shopping with its highly curated assortment of high-quality fresh food and Member’s Mark items and market-leading technologies and services like Scan & Go™, Curbside Pickup and home delivery service in select markets. To learn more about Sam’s Club, visit the Sam’s Club Newsroom, shop at samsclub.com, and interact with Sam’s Club on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Tik Tok.