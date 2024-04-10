Sponsor

Rev. John Richard Barfield, age 88, of Texarkana, Texas, died Tuesday, April 9, 2024 at his residence.

Rev. Barfield was born December 12, 1935 in New Boston, Texas to Wilson Gregory Barfield and Susan Iona Ponder Barfield.

He was a Methodist Minister having served the Jefferson Circuit, Pittsburg Circuit, Redwater, Bryan, Wesley, Alto, Elkhart-Slocum, Friendswood, Houston Holy Trinity, Texarkana Williams Memorial United Methodist Church, Houston North District Superintendent retired in 2002, Daniels Chapel and Red Bayou United Methodist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp.

He was preceded in death by his wife Audrey Pace Barfield.

Survivors include his children, John Glenn Barfield and wife Robin of Destin, Florida and Audrey Anne Barfield Slade and husband Christopher of Texarkana, Texas; one brother, Ronald Lynn Barfield; four sisters, Sammie Ruth Murdock, Margie Ann Foster, Carol Jean Smith and Donna Sue Watson; four grandchildren, John Robert Barfield (Sara), Kathryn Barfield, Cole Slade and Blake Slade.

Memorial services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Friday April 12, 2024 at the Williams Memorial United Methodist Church with Rev. Paul Gould officiating. Private burial will be in Red Bayou Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Thursday evening from 6-8 at the family residence at 5802 Whitney Lane, Texarkana, Texas

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Red Bayou Methodist Church building fund.