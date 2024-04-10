Middle School Teacher Accused Of Sexually Abusing 14-Year-Old Student

Sponsor

TEXARKANA, Texas–A 26-year-old woman who was a reading teacher at an area middle school has been charged with multiple felonies in connection with the alleged sexual abuse of a 14-year-old male student.

Kaija Javee Muldrew allegedly met a student from her reading class at Liberty Eylau Middle School at her home and drove the boy to an area business in late 2023, according to a probable cause affidavit. Muldrew allegedly molested the boy in her car on several occasions in 2023 at two businesses in Texarkana, Texas.

While Muldrew allegedly told investigators the child had contacted her on social media, the boy said it was his teacher who contacted him, the affidavit said. Muldrew, who began working for Liberty Eylau School District in July 2023, reportedly resigned in March after being confronted with a video a student had provided to school administrators which allegedly depicted Muldrew in the back seat of a car with the boy’s head in her lap, according to the affidavit.

Muldrew was arrested April 5 and released April 8 after posting bonds totaling $225,000, according to booking records.

Muldrew has been charged with three second-degree felonies – improper relationship between educator and student, rape; sexual assault of a child; and indecency with a child by sexual contact. If convicted, Muldrew faces two to 20 years in prison on each count.

Muldrew is no longer employed at Liberty Eylau.

The case has been assigned to 202nd District Judge John Tidwell. An attorney of record was not listed for Muldrew on Wednesday.