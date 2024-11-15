CHRISTUS St. Michael Earns Highest Ratings for Hospital, Patient Safety

Sponsor

CHRISTUS Health hospitals in Texarkana and Atlanta have earned the top rating for health care safety from the Leapfrog Group, a national watchdog organization that assigns grades to U.S. hospitals based on their ability to prevent medical errors and harm to patients.

CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Texarkana and CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital – Atlanta earned A grades in Leapfrog’s most recent national hospital safety survey released today.

“CHRISTUS St. Michael has been a leader and an innovator for a long time, and the hospitals are among the highest performing in the state of Texas,” said Chris Glenney, senior vice president of group operations for CHRISTUS Northeast Texas and North Louisiana. “These grades really indicate and validate the amazing work done by the entire team in the region.”

Serving the Ark-La-Tex region for more than 100 years, CHRISTUS St. Michael recently opened the CHRISTUS Emergency Center in Texarkana, a state-of-the-art, 12,000 square-foot freestanding emergency room on Gibson Lane, a more than $17 million investment.

On Nov. 1, CHRISTUS Health acquired the former Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, ensuring the continuity of care for patients in the region.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade surveys and grades nearly 3,000 participating U.S. hospitals. Results are updated each fall and spring and are based on more than 30 national performance measures, including maternity care, critical care, elective outpatient surgery for adults and children, medication safety and complex adult and pediatric surgery.

According to Leapfrog, of the nearly 3,000 hospitals graded, less than one third received an A rating.

“This recognition reflects our unwavering commitment to providing the highest standards of care and ensuring the safety and well-being of our patients,” said Jason Adams, president of CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System. “Our dedicated Associates work tirelessly to maintain these standards, and this achievement is a testament to their hard work and dedication to our mission of extending the healing ministry of Jesus Christ.”

Additionally, five other CHRISTUS hospitals in Northeast Texas and North Louisiana earned an A grade: CHRISTUS Good Shepherd – Longview, CHRISTUS Good Shepherd – Marshall, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Tyler, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs and CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier.

About CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System

As part of CHRISTUS Health, CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System is a faith-based, not-for profit health system serving the four-states area with two hospitals, the CHRISTUS Emergency Center – Texarkana and more than 2,000 Associates. We specialize in women’s health, emergency services, senior health, cancer care, heart care, surgical services imaging and rehabilitation. Sponsored by the Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of Houston, Sisters of Charity of the Incarnate Word of San Antonio and the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth, our mission is to extend the healing ministry of Jesus Christ to every individual we serve. For more information, visit www.christushealth.org.

