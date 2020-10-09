Be the Light for Vulnerable Children

Advertisement

On November 8, 2020, Christians reach out to children in need

Since 2002, Christians around the world have been uniting in early November for vulnerable children. On Orphan Sunday (global) and Stand Sunday (U.S.), thousands of churches across 95 nations unite on one day to serve orphans and foster children. Spanning language, culture and time zones, on November 8, 2020, Christians worldwide will celebrate God’s special love for orphaned and vulnerable children – and what ordinary people can do to put that love into action. Special events, prayers and activities on this day call individuals to consider adoption, foster care, mentoring and/or support for orphaned children in their community.

Locally, For the Sake of One is joining the global celebration by partnering with local churches to pray and get involved on November 8.

They will also have two virtual events where community members can learn more about how to get involved and can ask any questions they may have. Sign up at https://www.forthesakeofone.com/upcoming-events.

The Impact of Growing Up Without a Family.

Children aging out of the system without the support of a family are far more vulnerable to traffickers, prostitution, homelessness and a host of other ills. Globally, children who have lost both parents live in orphanages or on the streets due to abandonment or abuse. Like foster youth, these children face dramatically increased risks of human trafficking, hunger, disease and other ills.

Children in orphanages are ten times more likely to be trafficked than other children. Seeking to change these numbers, faith communities across a wide range of Christian denominations globally unite on the second Sunday in November to challenge churches to be an answer for these children.



Thousands of events worldwide

Led by the Christian Alliance for Orphans (CAFO), the campaign shepherds thousands of events across America on the second weekend of November. A list of registered observances is available here: https://cafo.org/orphansunday/check-in/

“The size of the need can feel paralyzing. But this day reminds us of the single statistic that matters more than any other,” said Jedd Medefind, President of the Christian Alliance for Orphans. “Whether through adoption, fostering, or mentoring, just one caring person or family can change the life of a child forever.”

The website www.orphansunday.org serves as a hub for the campaign, offering event ideas, downloadable materials, and ways individuals can partner with orphan-serving organizations to hold local events.



The first Orphan Sunday was held in a small church in Zambia, Africa, where the local pastor urged his church to share what little they had with local children who had been orphaned by AIDS. The church responded with immense generosity, and some even removed their own shoes as gifts for orphans. That same year, a pastor in a small church in Texas invoked his congregation to “Stand” for children in foster care. Together, these sister observances unite the Christian community for its most vulnerable. For more information on Orphan Sunday, visit www.orphansunday.org.

For materials and event ideas specifically for children in foster care, visit www.standsunday.org.

For the Sake of One encourages any citizen interested in making a difference in the foster care community to contact them via phone (903-329-0566) or email (fsotxk@gmail.com). You can also visit their website at www.forthesakeofone.com.

