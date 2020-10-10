Chamber Hosts Small Business Expo

Advertisement

The Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce will host a Small Business Expo on October 15, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Main Street in Texarkana, TX. The event will be in front of the Perot Theatre and Pecan Point.

Expect to see 30 vendor booths, a food truck, the Kicker-truck playing music, and a competition between mayors.

Around 5:30 p.m. both mayors will challenge each other to see who can win in corn hole, pumpkin bowling, pie eating, and steer roping! Bets will be taken, and the money will be donated to a local charity.

“Our goal for the Small Business Expo is to connect businesses with each other and the community in a fun environment,” said Mike Malone, president of the Texarkana USA Chamber of Commerce. “The main focus of the Chamber is to be a driver of growth, a trusted source, and a place to network,” continued Malone. “Without our small and medium-sized businesses our community is not the same. We have to support each other, and the Small Business Expo is the perfect place to do that.”

Everyone is welcome to join in on the fun at the Small Business Expo on Thursday. “If you’re looking to network, grab a bite to eat, or entertain the kids then make your way downtown Thursday evening,” says Natalie Haywood, events and communications director at the Chamber of Commerce. “We’ve had a great response to the event, so we’re really looking forward to the community showing up and showing out,” she shares.

The Texarkana USA Regional Chamber of Commerce is a private not for profit membership trade association focusing on connecting the community and businesses for the Texarkana region. The Chamber has been a community partner for over 100 years in Bowie and Miller counties.

Information on the Chamber and the upcoming program is available at 819 North State Line Avenue, Texarkana, Texas, or 903-792-7191.

