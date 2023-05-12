Advertisement

VonDerrick Roshaun Blackwell was born April 3, 1982, to the parentage of Irma Blackwell-Pollard and the late Christopher Ivery in Texarkana, TX. He was the oldest of two sons for Irma and the third born for Chris. He passed away on May 4, 2023 at Baylor Scott White Rehabilitation Center in Austin Texas.

“Von” or “Bull”, as he was affectionately known by family and friends, was raised in Austin, TX with his mother and his step father Shawn Pollard, and especially close to his aunt Stephanie Nelson, he also attended Johnston High School. He spent his teenage years working with his uncle as a general contractor and continued to use those skills throughout his life. Von was also the creator of Toni Vaughn Clothing brand and the father to 3 beautiful daughters, Vondecia (Myra) Blackwell, Jada Blackwell and Nerriah Blackwell, and granddaughter Kee’Mari Davis and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation Friday, May 12, 2023 from 3:00-5:00 PM Jones Stuart Mortuary. Funeral Service Saturday, May 13, 2023 Whitaker Street Temple of Truth at 12:00 with Rev. Richard J. Blackwell, Officiating and Rev. William E. Blackwell, Eulogist. Burial in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens, 1001 Kings Hwy, Texarkana, Texas

