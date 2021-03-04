7th Annual Arbor Day Tree Giveaway Saturday, March 6th

Advertisement

The City of Texarkana, TX and the Texas A&M Forestry Service will partner together for their 7th annual Arbor Day tree giveaway on Saturday, March 6th. The event will begin at 9:00 a.m. at Spring Lake Park across from the Rotary Splash Pad and will extend until all trees are given away.

Members of the City of Texarkana, Texas Planning and Community Development Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service will be on-hand to help give away 1,000 bare root seedlings. The public is invited to participate in the tree giveaway, however, due to COVID-19 those interested in obtaining trees will be asked to stay in their vehicle and a volunteer will bring the trees to you.

The tree species have been carefully researched by a certified arborist and varieties were selected that are adaptable to Texarkana’s climate. Available species may include cherry bark, bald cypress, and sawtooth oak.

For more information, please contact Keith Beason at 903-798-3901 or keith.beason@txkusa.org