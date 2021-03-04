Father pleads guilty to assault in son’s death

Advertisement

A man who was first charged with murder in the death of his 25-year-old son pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Elgin Hollingsworth, 50, is scheduled for a sentencing hearing next week before 102nd District Judge Jeff Addison at the Bowie County courthouse. Hollingsworth’s attorney, Richard Candler of Louisiana, said he plans to call witnesses in the case.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Demoryea Hollingsworth had accused his father of stealing from his wallet and an argument between the two followed.

Elgin Hollingsworth allegedly grabbed a knife while the two were in the kitchen and swung at Demoryea Hollingsworth, striking him in the abdomen. Police were called to the house in the 200 block of Golden Rule Road in Texarkana, Texas, at approximately 8 a.m on April 27, 2020.

Elgin Hollingsworth called 911 but did not remain at the house. He was taken into custody while still talking to dispatchers and walking on Richmond Road.

Elgin Hollingsworth’s original charge, murder, is punishable by five to 99 years or life in prison. The charged of aggravated assault he pled guilty to this week is punishable by two to 20 years in prison.

Elgin Hollingsworth is being held in the Bowie County jail.

