The locations impacted are between Richmond Road and Honeysuckle Lane including Poinsettia Drive between Robin Lane and Columbine Lane in Texarkana, Texas.in Texarkana, Texas – JULY 02, 2024

A Precautionary Boil Water Notice has been issued for the residences in Texarkana, Texas.

The locations impacted are between Richmond Road and Honeysuckle Lane including Poinsettia Drive between Robin Lane and Columbine Lane in Texarkana, Texas.

Due to reduced distribution system pressure and loss of water, while making repair to the water main at 4023 Columbine, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required the City of Texarkana, Texas ID 0190004 public water system to notify all customers to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc.). Children, seniors, and persons with weakened immune systems are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria, and all customers should follow these directions). The loss of water was due to a contractor hitting the water line at 4023 Columbine Lane, Texarkana, TX 75503. The locations impacted are between Richmond Road and Honeysuckle Lane including Poinsettia Drive between Robin Lane and Columbine Lane in Texarkana, Texas.

Under the ‘Boil Water’ order, all affected customers must be advised that the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking or food preparation must be boiled briskly for TWO (2) minutes prior to use. All ice cubes should be discarded, and only boiled water used for making ice. In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

This “precautionary boil water notice” will remain in effect until the problem has been corrected, an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink. At that time, customers will be notified that there is no longer a need to boil water.



Please share this information with all the other people who drink this water, especially those who may not have received this notice directly (for example, people in apartments, nursing homes, schools, and businesses). You can do this by posting this notice in a public place or distributing copies by hand or mail.

If you have any questions, you may contact Rick Barton at (903) 798 3850 or (903) 277 0859 or Chris Cagle at (903) 798 3850 or (501) 288 5195 at Texarkana Water Utilities.

