Jerry Dwain Balmain, 73, of Hooks, Texas passed away on June 24, 2024, at a local hospital. He was born August 16, 1950, to Dwain and Barbara Balmain in Bowie County, Texas.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Dixie Pegg.

Jerry was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle, and friend. He was a Vietnam Veteran of the Air Force, a 7th Generation Texan, a lifetime member of the NRA, a member of the IBEW/NECA and he was a great American.

Survivors include his wife of 38 years, Mary Balmain of Hooks, Texas; children, Jason Allen Balmain of Queen City, Texas, Michael Francis Balmain of Hooks, Texas, Gerald Donovan Jake Balmain of Redlick, Texas; six grandchildren, Alexis, Hailey, Ty, Shelby, Melody, Lucas; one great-grandchild, Carter.

A memorial visitation will be held for Mr. Balmain from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 4, 2024, at Chapelwood Funeral Home.