Bridge City Chili Cook-off Fundraiser and PIT Homeless Count

The Texarkana Homeless Coalition (TXKHC) will host two significant events to support the community: the Point-In-Time (PIT) Homeless Count on Thursday, January 23rd, and the Annual Bridge City Chili Cook-Off Fundraiser on Friday, January 24th. The cook-off will take place behind the Lofts at the Grim, located at 319 Pine Street, Texarkana, Texas, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.. The public is invited to attend an evening of delicious chili, community connection, and meaningful impact.

The PIT Count is a critical step in understanding and addressing homelessness in our area. Every year the Department of Housing and Urban Development requires all homeless coalitions to count the number of homeless individuals by the last week in January. The PIT count offers insight into understanding our local homeless population, their current needs, and provides data to secure future funding for programs that combat homelessness.

The Bridge City Cook-off will raise funds to support scholarships, homelessness treatment programs, and local agency training for unhoused individuals in Texarkana. The event’s theme this year is “Construction Zone” and individuals are encouraged to wear vibrant construction-inspired attire. The entrance fee for chili contestants is $25 and each will need to provide 100 samples for judges and attendees. Chili will be judged in three categories, Best Presentation, People’s Choice, and Best in Texarkana. The event itself is free for the public to attend.

Texarkana Homeless Coalition Chair Vashil Fernandez encourages the community to be a part of this special event.

“Bridge City Chili Cook-Off provides an opportunity for the Texarkana area to cross the socioeconomic line and identify with the plight of our neighbors for one night while raising money to provide for their needs at the same time,” Said Fernandez.

To enter the chili cook-off, visit the following link: https://www.zeffy.com/ticketing/bridge-city-project-annual-chili-cook-off

About Texarkana Homeless Coalition

TXKHC consists of many organizations and individuals working together to end homelessness in Texarkana and Bowie County. For more information, visit our website at www.txkhc.org

For more information, contact Vashil Fernandez at (903) 798-3904 or Vashil.fernandez@texarkanatexas.gov