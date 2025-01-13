TISD to Celebrate Ribbon Cutting for Family Resource Center

Sponsor

Texarkana Independent School District (TISD) is excited to announce the grand opening of its Family Resource Center, located at 520 Texas Blvd.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place on Thursday, January 16th, from 4:00 to 5:15 p.m., with light refreshments provided for attendees.

The Family Resource Center is designed to eliminate barriers to economic independence for families, promote stability in students’ homes, and empower families to focus on academic excellence and educational opportunities. The center provides a wide range of services to support parents and families of TISD students, as well as students who are expectant parents.

Services Offered at the Family Resource Center:

1-to-1 family support consultations and case management

Clothing closet and emergency food pantry

Resource connections and assistance with applications

Employment services

Peer support groups and parenting classes

Computer lab and life skills training for adults

Pregnancy resources

The center will operate Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., with some extended hours until 6:30 p.m. based on staffing availability. Families can schedule appointments or walk in for assistance.

Dr. Doug Brubaker, Superintendent of TISD, shared his enthusiasm for the Family Resource Center and its impact:

“The Family Resource Center embodies Texarkana ISD’s commitment to serving not just our students, but their families as well. Strong partnerships and a shared dedication to education are what make our community special. By coming together to provide vital resources and services, we are creating an environment where every child can thrive and reach their full potential. This center is an example of the power of collaboration and the value of an entire community supporting student learning.”

The Family Resource Center will serve as a trusted hub where families can find support for any need they may face. Whether it’s navigating resources for a child with autism, applying for benefits, or addressing other challenges, the center’s team is dedicated to finding solutions and empowering families to succeed.

Join TISD in celebrating this important milestone and learn more about how the Family Resource Center will benefit our students and their families.