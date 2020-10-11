Mother and Baby Die after Baby Cut From Mothers Womb

Advertisement

At approximately 10:20 a.m. on Friday, October 9 New Boston Police responded to a 911 call about a deceased person in the 200 block of Austin Street. Upon arrival a deceased female was discovered inside the residence.

The preliminary investigation indicated an unborn child had been removed from the victim’s body.

A female suspect has been taken into custody by Oklahoma authorities. The child did not survive.

Advertisement

At the request of the New Boston Police Department, the Texas Rangers are now investigating.

