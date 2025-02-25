Sponsor

Mr. Norman Gregory Swan, age 74, of Texarkana, Arkansas, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 23, 2025,

Greg was born October 4, 1950, in Ashdown, Arkansas, and was a long-time Texarkana resident. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church, where he taught the Loving Friends Sunday School class for 17 years, retired from Red River Army Depot, and was a Veteran of the United States Army.

Survivors include his wife of 32 years, Carol Murphy Swan of Texarkana, Arkansas; two sons, Clint Swan of Lufkin, Texas, and Lee Swan and his wife, Linda of Hot Springs Village, Arkansas; one daughter, Staci Nix and her husband, Kelly of Horatio, Arkansas, one step-son, Jason Rayburn and his wife, Brooke of Ft. Bragg, North Carolina, one step-daughter, Angie McKay and her husband, Greg of Texarkana, Arkansas, one brother, Damon Swan and his wife Loretta of Tyler, Texas, 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

His life will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday at the Texarkana Funeral Home Arkansas Chapel, with Rev. Michael Daugherty and Rev. Wallace Edgar officiating. Graveside services will be at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday at Mt. Ida Cemetery, DeQueen, Arkansas.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from Noon on Saturday until service time.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Baptist Church, 3115 Trinity Blvd., Texarkana, Arkansas, 71854.