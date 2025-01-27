Municipal Court Offers Amnesty Program

Sponsor

The City of Texarkana, Texas Municipal Court will offer an Amnesty Program from February 3rd through April 17, 2025. Citizens with an outstanding warrant with Texarkana, Texas Municipal Court may come in before the April date and settle their warrant without being arrested.

Citizens can pay their warrant in full with cash, money order, debit or credit card with a fee. No checks or online payments for warrants will be accepted during this time. Warrants may be paid Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m.- 4:45 p.m. at the Texas Pay Fine Window located on the 1st floor of the Bi-State Justice Building, 100 N. State Line, Texarkana, Texas, before April 17, 2025. When paying a warrant during this time period, citizens will not be arrested, and the warrant will be recalled after the payment is made.

This amnesty program is an attempt to give residents a chance to avoid an arrest by paying what they owe in full. If the warrant is not taken care of before April 17, 2025, citizens risk being arrested and taken to jail along with paying a higher fine.

To inquire about a warrant (Class C misdemeanor) with Texarkana, Texas Municipal Court, please call (903) 798-3009, (903) 798-3010 or (903) 798-3790 during normal business hours Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. – 4:45 p.m.

