Sponsor

Wayne Scott Dixon Jr, age 61, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2025, at his residence.

Scott was born on January 6, 1964, to his parents, Wayne Dixon Sr. and Norma Ray Dixon in Texarkana, AR.

Scott enjoyed hunting, fishing, and riding his bike all around the United States, and even as far as Canada. His favorite bike being his custom 09 Softail Harley. Although he loved to ride his motorcycle, he was most passionate about his family, especially his children. He was a true, hardworking provider for them. He was known to always put other things on hold to lend a helping hand. He worked for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company as a Service Manager. He was Baptist by faith.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Dixon Sr.; one sister, Cathie Netherland; and his brother-in-law, Rick Pearson.

He is survived by his loving wife, Leslie Dixon of Fouke, AR; two children, Ellis Dixon, and wife, Alicia, of Beardsley, MN, Scotti Elliott, and husband, Derrick, of Fouke, AR; two stepchildren, Jacob Sims of Texarkana, AR, Mackenzie Grammer of Ashdown, AR; two grandchildren, Stetson Dixon and Ally Dixon; two step-grandchildren, Hallie Sims and William Grammer; his mother, Norma Ray Dixon; sister, Shelia Pearson; brother-in-law, James Netherland; the mother of his children, Lisa Cornett; and a host of nieces, nephews, family members, and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, January 28, 2025, in the chapel of Texarkana Funeral Home – Arkansas with Rev. Eric Thomas officiating.

A time of visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM on Monday, January 27, 2025.

Burial will be in Macedonia Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Macedonia Baptist Church at 2498 Miller County 268, Fouke, AR 71837.