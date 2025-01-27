A&M-Texarkana Announces Fall 2024 Honor Graduates

Sponsor

Texas A&M University-Texarkana recently announced the list of honor graduates for students who graduated in December 2024. The university awards honors based on grade point average for all coursework. Honor graduate status is available to undergraduate students who complete a minimum of 30 semester hours at A&M-Texarkana. The university recognizes honor graduates if their GPA falls between 3.90 and 4.00 (Summa Cum Laude), 3.75 and 3.89 (Magna Cum Laude), and 3.50 and 3.75 (Cum Laude).

Summa Cum Laude

Kayla Kelsoe, Avery, TX

Skylar Fondren, Avinger, TX

Magna Cum Laude

Cheyenne Lewin-Epstein, Texarkana, TX

Farzana Pramanik, Keller, TX

Grace Williams, New Boston, TX

Jaylee Redmon, New Boston, TX

John-Michael Self, Douglassville, TX

Joseph Bolding, Texarkana, TX

Joseph Womack, Texarkana, TX

Leonardo Salazar, Lancaster, TX

Mariona Garcia, Barcelona, Spain

Thomas Johnson, Texarkana, TX

Cum Laude

Alexandra McHargue, Texarkana, TX

Alyssa Littles, Texarkana, TX

Andrea Barcenas, Aguascalientes, Mexico

Ashleigh Ford, Hooks, AR

Candanich Lim, Mount Pleasant, TX

Caroline Runyan, Texarkana, AR

Chastity Quinn, Pittsburg, TX

Diego Saldana, Saltillo, Mexico

Drew Baumgartner, Quincy, CA

Dylan Brown, New Boston, TX

Gabrielle Reed, Texarkana, TX

Gracie Orr, Atlanta, TX

Jamie Willis, De Queen, AR

Jazmin Tijerina, Fate, TX

Kailyn Lansford, Houston, TX

Kaley Lavay, Wake Village, TX

Maggie Taylor, De Kalb, TX

Maria Calixto, Mount Pleasant, TX

Michael Wells, Texarkana, TX

Roderick Johnson, Texarkana, TX

All awards were conferred on December 14, 2024, with the exception of Caroline Runyan, whose award date was not provided.

About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research, and service.