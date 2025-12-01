Red River HoopFest Returns to Texarkana

Sponsor

The City of Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with Visit TXK, proudly announces the 5th Annual Red River HoopFest, a premier high-school basketball showcase, set for Friday, December 5th (4:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.) and Saturday, December 6th (9:30 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.) at the campus of Texas High School (4001 Summerhill Rd., Texarkana, TX).

The Red River HoopFest has firmly established itself as one of the premier high-school basketball showcases in the country. Now in its fifth year, the event continues to bring together elite programs and future stars under one roof, including past editions that featured NBA Rookie of the Year Stephon Castle and four other current NBA players.

The HoopFest Basketball Series now includes marquee events in Dallas, Lufkin, Texarkana, and Frisco, Texas; Lehi, Utah; and Nassau, Bahamas, establishing Red River Hoopfest as part of a national circuit.

HoopFest Founder Glenn Smith encourages the community to come out and support its local and regional athletic programs.

“Now in its fifth year, the Red River HoopFest has firmly established itself as one of the premier high school basketball showcases in the country,” said Smith. “Past editions have featured elite talent, and we will continue that tradition, bringing together some of the nation’s top programs and future stars under one roof.”

Families are encouraged to join the weekend festivities, support outstanding high school talent from Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana and Oklahoma, and enjoy the vibrant game-day atmosphere in Texarkana. The event will feature two full days of high-school boys’ and girls’ basketball competitions at Texas High. This year, HoopFest will also be welcoming a team all the way from Brooklyn, New York.

For more information, contact City of Texarkana, TX Travel and Tourism Manager Jessica Plant-Cook at (903) 278-3378 or Jessica.plant@texarkanatexas.gov