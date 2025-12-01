Blue Rooster Scoop Shoppe Announces Closing Date After Eight Months of Sweet Memories

Sponsor

Texarkana — Blue Rooster Scoop Shoppe, the locally loved ice cream and Italian ice destination that opened just eight months ago, has announced it will close its doors for the final time on December 20, 2025.

Owners Jason and Joana shared the emotional update with customers this week, saying there was no “perfect” way to make the announcement — so they simply chose honesty.

“When we first opened, our goals were simple: to create a place where folks could enjoy great treats, help make real, lasting memories, and inspire our community to authentically connect with one another,” they wrote. “We’re so incredibly proud of the progress we’ve made and the relationships we’ve built.”

Since opening, Blue Rooster quickly became a go-to spot for families, especially those with young children, who flocked to the shop for its homemade ice cream, classic Italian ices, and warm, welcoming atmosphere. Jason and Joana say the Texarkana community exceeded every expectation.

“Every visit, every smile, every word of encouragement — it’s meant the world to us,” they said.

A Business Decision — Not a Struggle

The owners emphasized that the closure is not related to poor sales, issues with customer support, or dissatisfaction with the business itself. Instead, an unexpected offer set everything in motion.

“Several weeks ago, another awesome couple offered to purchase all our equipment,” the announcement explained. “After thinking about it for a while, we decided to accept the offer, even though ‘selling’ was nowhere on our list of things to do.”

The sale includes equipment only — not the Blue Rooster name, logo, or their “special secret recipes.”

Jason and Joana made clear that while the decision is strictly business, it has been accompanied by deep gratitude and reflection.

Eight More Days to Enjoy a Scoop

Before closing, Blue Rooster will open to the public for eight final business days.

“We’ll keep making the best-of-the-best homemade ice creams and classic Italian ices and we’ll keep scooping up smiles around here,” they said.

Looking Ahead

As for what comes next, Jason and Joana say they are stepping into a period of reflection and “discovery mode” with God, without immediate plans for another venture.

They closed their message with heartfelt thanks to the community that embraced their dream from the beginning.

“From the bottom of our hearts – thank you. Thank you for believing in us. Thank you for supporting local. And thank you for helping some of our dreams come true.”

Blue Rooster’s tagline — Great Treats. Real Memories. All Better Together. — has resonated with many in Texarkana, and its closure marks the end of a short but meaningful chapter for the local business scene.

Residents still have a handful of days left to grab one more scoop, take one more photo, and make one more memory with the Blue Rooster family.