U.S. Veteran

Thomas (Tommy) Fred Blake passed away on Friday, November 28, 2025.

He was born in Mobile, AL on December 24, 1948, later moving to Jackson, MS. He was so proud of his Southern roots. For many years, as the family traveled to Florida, he would leave the highway to drive by the hospital, instructing them to look for the sign “Birthplace of Tommy Blake”.

Tommy joined the Army, serving in Korea. After his service, he attended the University of Southern Mississippi where he met his wife of 53 years, Becky Land Blake and where he was a member of Kappa Alpha Order Fraternity. Tommy graduated from University of Texas at Arlington. Together Tommy and Becky have shared a lifetime of love, laughter and adventures along with their children, Ryan (Lauren) Blake, Jennifer Sheffield along with Jeremy Sheffield; six grandchildren who loved their Papa; and Tommy’s brother Bobby (Julie) Blake and his sisters Cindy Holland and Karen Blake, and a host of nieces and nephews. Tommy was preceded in death by his mother Virginia Blake and his grandson William Thomas Blake.

Tommy had a heart of gold and would do anything for his friends and family. An avid sailor, one of his favorite things to do each summer was host his nephews for, “Uncle Tommy’s Big Adventure”. Many of our memories of Tommy are centered around the water – whether on the sailboat at Lake DeGray, enjoying a beach vacation or floating on the Caddo River (‘the river’). Tommy was happiest when he was at the river, his place of peace, joy and togetherness. Each week he waited anxiously for the weekend when he and Becky could load up his beloved dogs and head to the river.

What we will miss most about Tommy is his sense of humor. To know him was to have laughed with him. The stories are too numerous to tell; instead, Tommy would want you each to take a moment to remember your favorite story about him with a smile and a chuckle. His friends know them all because he repeated each and every one, embellishing a little with each story told as any good storyteller will do. As one friend said, “he made our lives better and our bellies hurt”.

Rather than mourning, Tommy asked that we celebrate his life with bright colors, good food and stories that make us laugh until we cry. Visitation will take place at Chapelwood on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. In his honor, we invite you to join us for a celebration of life on Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at 11:00 AM at Chapelwood Funeral Home, 1015 N. Kings Hwy, Nash, TX.

Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Glenwood, Arkansas (P.O. Box 373, Glenwood, AR, 71943), American SIDS Institute or the charity of your choice.