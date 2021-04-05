Road Work Beginning Thursday on Walton Drive

Advertisement

The City of Texarkana, Texas Street Department will be performing maintenance on the intersection of Walton Drive and Frumkin Lane starting April 8th.

Milling of the intersection will begin Thursday, April 8th and paving to begin April 12th, weather permitting. Traffic through the intersection may be affected by lane closures. Proper traffic control accommodations will be made to ensure the flow of traffic during this time.

If there are any questions, please let the Public Works department know at 903-798-3948.