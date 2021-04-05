Leadership Expansion at Texarkana’s TAC – The Arnold Companies Includes James Henry Russell and Tina Green

Russell Enters as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer with Green strengthening the legal department as Vice President and Associate General Counsel

Texarkana, Texas (April 2, 2021) – The Arnold Companies (TAC) announced the appointment of two key positions across its TAC divisions based in Texarkana, TX. James Henry Russell, previous Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of BWI Companies, Inc., has been appointed TAC, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Along with Russell’s appointment, Tina Green, previous owner of Capshaw Green, PLLC, joins TAC as Vice President and Associate General Counsel.

Russell, a highly experienced and respected Texarkana-native, will focus on the company’s established plan for growth and introduce new initiatives to strengthen the TAC organization including each of its divisions; TACenergy, TAC Air, and Keystone Aviation. Russell brings a new focus to the company’s established growth plan supported by his wealth of knowledge and experience in public accounting, civic leadership and corporate governance. Russell’s balanced approach to corporate leadership and development strengthen the TAC position as one of the largest fuel wholesaler and aviation service providers in the country.

“I have known both James Henry Russell and Tina Green personally and professionally for over 20 years and have witnessed firsthand how capable they are at leading and growing organizations from within. Individually they each bring a level of leadership to match and complement our existing organization’s management,” stated Greg Arnold, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of TAC.

“Being afforded the opportunity to serve TAC in this capacity is something I wouldn’t have dreamed possible,” stated Russell. “The Arnold Companies and the Arnold family are known for hard work, excellence and sustained top performance. I am thrilled to contribute to the furthering of their success.”

Prior to this hire, Russell served in various capacities with a vast background in public education, public accounting, civic leadership and corporate governance including his role as staff accountant with Thomas & Thomas CPAs, Chief Financial Officer and Superintendent of Texarkana Independent School District, President of Texarkana College, and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of BWI Companies, Inc.

A Certified Public Accountant having received a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting from Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, Russell also earned a Master of Education Administration from Texas A&M University in Texarkana. In addition, he has also earned a Doctorate of Education in Leadership from the American College of Education.

Through his various roles in the community Russell has acted as an innovative advocate for Texarkana’s economic and educational success. He is a highly respected community leader with significant involvement in several local organizations, as well as his church.

He currently stands as Advisory Board Member of the Literacy Council of Bowie and Miller Counties, Founder and Executive Officer of AR-TX Regional Economic Development Incorporated, Building Committee Chair at Williams Memorial UMC and Board Member/Audit Committee Chairman of the State Bank, upon numerous other roles.

Tina Green joined TAC with over 20 years of legal experience most recently as a member of Capshaw Green, PLLC, specializing in Estate Planning, Probate, Tax Law and Business Planning. Green holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a major in Finance and Banking from the University of Arkansas, earned a Master of Business Administration from East Texas State University, Texarkana, TX, and her Juris Doctorate from University of Arkansas, Fayetteville followed by a Masters of Tax Law from New York University.

“Like life, our professional careers have different phases. I have greatly enjoyed working with my clients over the last 24 years in private practice but I always thought that I would do something different before I retired from practicing. When the opportunity to work at a dynamic, growing company like TAC presented itself, I couldn’t say no. I am so excited to be part of the team and to work with such a dedicated and talented group of people,” stated Green.

TAC, Senior Vice President and General Counsel, Jim Day welcomed Green with the following, “We are excited to be growing the legal team to support the exponential growth the company has experienced over the past few decades.”

Arnold expressed his excitement for the growth saying, “The intellect, strength and level of experience both James Henry and Tina bring to TAC will help us continue a 57 year history as the best fuel and aviation services provider.

