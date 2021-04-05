Game Wardens Searching for Person After Car Plunges into Sulphur River

Advertisement

At approximately 6 p.m. Wardens in Bowie and Cass county were notified of a single vehicle accident at the Wright Patman dam.

According to Texas Game Warden Captain Shawn Hervey, a vehicle broke through the barrier at the spillway landing in the southern outlet.

A female was rescued by witnesses who was fishing a saw the vehicle plunge into the water. A male occupant is still missing.

Texas DPS is working the accident scene and Texas Game Wardens are conducting a water fatality and searching the river.

