Texarkana Citizens Guide to Participating in Local City Council Meetings

Twice a month, both the Texarkana and Arkansas City Council members meet to discuss ongoing issues within our communities. Many citizens have concerns about the community, but don’t know how to voice their concerns. There are two ways you can be apart of the change in our community: be present for the meetings, or watch from home to hear what’s happening.

The Texarkana, Arkansas City Council meets the first and third Monday of every month at 6p.m. “We stream on YouTube through Texarkana City Hall, but you can also get to the link through our Facebook page Texarkana Arkansas,” says Texarkana, Arkansas Media Manager Erik Ethridge. The City Council for Texarkana, Arkansas meets at 216 Walnut St., right across the street from Zapattas on the second floor.

The Texarkana, Texas City Council meets every second and fourth Monday of the month at 6p.m. “We live stream from our website the second and fourth Monday of every month. The City Council Meetings are open to the public, except for any executive sessions,” says City Secretary Jennifer Evans. The City Council for Texarkana, Texas meets in the Council Chambers on the 2nd floor of Texarkana, Texas City Hall, 220 Texas Boulevard.

If you have concerns regarding what’s going on within the community, the first part of any City Council session is open to the public to address concerns. Those wishing to voice concerns typically have no more than five minutes to present their information and they do not need an appointment to address the board at any City Council meeting.