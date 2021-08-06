Michael Layne McKee, age 73, of Texarkana, Texas died Wednesday, August 4, 2021 in a local hospice facility.

Mr. McKee was born April 29, 1948 in Trona, California to Robbie Irwin McKee and Gladys Miller McKee. He was a retired police officer with the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport and a United States Army Vietnam Veteran, Purple Heart Recipient.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Wayne McKee; one sister, Gay Osborne; a nephew, Patrick Osborne; and a niece, Pamela Jean Krywalski.

Advertisement

Survivors include his wife, Janice McKee; two daughters, Carol Sullivan of Dallas, Texas and Stephanie Beaver of Plano, Texas; one son, Charles McKee of Arkansas; three grandchildren, Jacklyn Sullivan of Boston, Massachusetts, Cody Michael Casto of North Richland Hills, Texas, and Christopher Layne McKee of Texarkana, Texas; four nieces and nephews; and a number of other relatives and friends.

A memorial service will be held Monday, August 9, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. at Chapelwood Funeral Home.