Texarkana Hosts Annual Caddo & East Texas Archaeological Conference

Sponsor

The City of Texarkana, Texas and the Texarkana Convention Center in partnership with Texas A&M University-Texarkana, UT Tyler, and the Caddo Conference Organization are honored to host the 2025 Caddo & East Texas Archaeological Conference, on February 21st and 22nd at the Texarkana Convention Center. This event is dedicated to exploring and celebrating the rich cultural and historical legacy of the Caddo Nation and the East Texas region.

The conference will bring together professional and avocational archaeologists, historians, and community members for an immersive experience of education and cultural appreciation. It will feature engaging presentations, panel discussions, and cultural performances that highlight the significant contributions of the Caddo people, whose heritage is deeply rooted in East Texas and the surrounding regions. This year’s event will also include a special dedication to the late Dr. Tom Anderson Middlebrook and Dr. Tim Perttula, both renowned archaeologist known for their lasting impact on East Texas archaeology.

Steven F. Austin Director of Archaeology George Avery emphasized the importance of the conference.

“This gathering is invaluable for anyone passionate about understanding and preserving the past,” said Avery. “Events like this allow us to share new research, engage with the community, and honor the rich cultural history of the Caddo people.”

While Friday’s events will be exclusive to conference registrants, Saturday, February 22nd, is open to the public at no cost—offering a unique opportunity for the community to experience history firsthand. Attendees will enjoy a variety of activities starting at 8:30 am, including:

Panel Presentations – Engaging discussions on archaeological and historical topics

Cultural Vendors – Authentic Caddo artwork and educational exhibits

Children’s Activities – Interactive experiences showcasing Caddo traditions

Caddo Dance and Song Performance – A special performance by the Caddo Culture Club, featuring traditional dances and songs at 3:00 pm

City of Texarkana, Texas Historic Preservation Officer Matt Solomon highlighted the significance of bringing together experts and the community to celebrate and preserve the region’s rich history.

“This conference is an outstanding opportunity for our community to connect with the deep and enduring history of the Caddo people and our shared East Texas heritage,” said Solomon. “We encourage everyone to join us on Saturday to engage with these rich traditions and learn more about the importance of preserving our past for future generations.”

To learn more about the conference schedule, please visit http://caddoconference.org/?page_id=51