Texarkana Parks and Recreation Schedule of Fall Events

The Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department fall events begin Thursday, October 9, 2025. This year’s line-up includes farmers markets, movies nights under the stars, and fall festivals..

The Texarkana, Texas Farmers’ Market has extended its regular season to include a Fall Market that takes place every Tuesday in October from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at the Southwest Center. Those interested in becoming a vendor can email the market directly at farmersmarket@txkusa.org.

The fun will also include Movies In The Park held at Spring Lake Park across from the airplane. Each movie starts at dusk, and concessions will be available for purchase. Movie goers are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs.

Thursday, October 9th @ Dusk: Lilo & Stitch (Live Action)

Thursday, October 16th @ The Nightmare Before Christmas

Thursday, October 23rd @ Dusk: The Town That Dreaded Sundown

On Thursday, October 16th, Parks and Recreation staff will host the Annual Fall Festival at Spring Lake Park starting at 4:30 pm before the movie showing at dusk. The event will include bounce houses, costume contests for different age ranges, a pet costume contest, face painting, hayrides, and more.

The Annual Bark At The Park will take place on Saturday, November 1st, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the Pavilion at Spring Lake Park, also known as Kylee Sullivan Dog Park. Dogs and cats will receive free rabies vaccinations and city registrations at the event. In addition, other vaccinations will be available for a minimal fee.

For more information, contact Communications Manager Brooke Stone at brooke.stone@texarkanatexas.gov or (903) 798-3901.