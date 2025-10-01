Texarkana College Students Join Airport Emergency Drill Ahead of Airshow

Sponsor

Texarkana College students will take part in the Texarkana Municipal Airport’s federally required emergency response exercise on October 8, 2025. Held every three years, the drill prepares first responders and airport staff for real-world emergencies—this year with a special focus on the upcoming Texarkana Airshow.

The exercise will bring together the airport’s fire, police, EMS, and air-traffic teams with Texarkana College’s Nursing (ADN), Emergency Medical Services (EMS), and Aviation Maintenance Technician programs. Students will work side-by-side with professionals to practice critical skills in a realistic, high-pressure scenario.

“This training gives our students valuable, hands-on experience while strengthening community safety,” said Brandon Sanders, Texarkana College Director of Aviation. Courtney Shoalmire, Dean of Health Sciences, added that TC’s Nursing and EMS students will “gain confidence responding to emergencies at major public events like the airshow.”

Airport Director Paul Mehrlich called the drill “essential for ensuring our airport and community are ready for any emergency,” and Airport Fire Chief Dexter Boyce praised the college’s involvement for making the simulation more authentic.

The joint effort underscores the importance of teamwork among local agencies and educators to keep residents and visitors safe.

Learn more about Texarkana College’s Nursing, EMS, and Aviation Maintenance Technician programs at www.texarkanacollege.edu. Details about the Texarkana Airshow on June 27, 2026, are available at www.texarkanaairshow.com.