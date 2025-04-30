Texarkana Planning & Zoning Commission Set to Convene on May 5, 2025

Sponsor

The City of Texarkana’s Planning & Zoning Commission is scheduled to hold its regular meeting on May 5, 2025, at 6:00 PM in the Council Chambers located at 220 Texas Blvd., Texarkana, TX. The meeting will be led by Chairperson Gene Joyce III, along with Vice Chairperson Dianna Patterson Kinsey and Commissioners James Larkins, Wanda Northam, Casey Boyette, Brad Bailey, and Lee Kernek. Alternate Commissioners Ross Sarine and Kory Crews will also be present.

Key Agenda Items

The Commission will address several zoning and replat proposals, including the following:

Replat Consideration for St. John Addition

One of the primary discussions will involve the St. John Addition, which includes a replat of Lots 9-13, 15, and 16 in Block 6 of the Buchanan Avenue Addition. The request, submitted by St. John’s Baptist Church with Jeffrey Wood of MTG Engineers and Surveyors as the agent, has been previously tabled and will be reconsidered. Staff has recommended approval pending utility and staff adjustments.

Rezoning Requests

Several zoning modifications will be discussed, including:

Lot 2, Martha S. Pace Subdivision (3412 Galleria Oaks): Proposed rezoning from Single Family-1 to Neighborhood Service , owned by Aaron Gaylor .

Lots 6-7, Wellsford Subdivision (3126 Norton Street): A request to rezone from Single Family-2 to Single Family-3 , submitted by owner Mai Anh Silas and agent Randy Davis .

A Portion of Tract 4, R.G. Cannon HRS, A-733 (2021 Mall Drive): A proposal to shift zoning from General Retail to Parking , initiated by Strategic Restaurant Enterprises, Inc. , with representation from Janet Reid and Jeremy Nienkamp of Texas Roadhouse .

Specific Use Permit Discussion

The Commission will also deliberate on a Specific Use Permit for a HUD code manufactured home at 3126 Norton Street, submitted by Mai Anh Silas and Randy Davis.

Staff Updates & Approval of Minutes

Following the agenda discussions, the Commission will receive updates from city staff and consider approval of the April 7, 2025, meeting minutes.

Public Participation & Regulations

The meeting is conducted under the Texas Open Meetings Act and will adhere to regulations concerning firearm prohibitions and accessibility accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

For more details, attendees can contact the City of Texarkana Planning & Zoning Commission or visit the city’s official website.