Texarkana College Highlights Achievements in Aviation and Education at April Board Meeting

Sponsor

At its April Board of Trustees meeting, Texarkana College celebrated significant milestones in innovation, education, and community leadership.

Aviation Program Leads the Way in Hands-On Training

Texarkana College’s Department of Aviation is providing real-world training as students undertake projects to paint the Bowie County Sheriff’s helicopter and Tango Flight’s RV-2iS aircraft. This initiative replicates a Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO)-like environment, preparing students for immediate employment in the aviation industry. Supported by donations from PPG, BZ Wipers, and M-Squared Innovations, students gain practical experience using SAE AS7489 standards under the guidance of certified instructors.

Bowie County Sheriff Jeff Neal praised the collaboration, saying, “We love working with TC and have partnered with them on more than one occasion. This latest endeavor benefits the Bowie County Sheriff’s Office and the citizens of Bowie County for years to come.”

Recognition for Leadership and Student Excellence

President Dr. Jason Smith received the Shirley B. Gordon Award of Distinction for College Presidents at Phi Theta Kappa’s Catalyst 2025 convention, honoring his commitment to student success. Additionally, TC was named Leadership Texarkana’s Wilber Award Organization of the Year, highlighting its contributions to the community.

The Texarkana College Zeta Sigma Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa achieved remarkable success during the Catalyst 2025 convention, earning the Distinguished Project Award for their initiative, DC to TC Complete, and being named a Top 100 Chapter out of nearly 1,250 worldwide. At the Texas Regional Convention, they received multiple honors, including the Texas Top Chapter designation, College Project of Merit, and 1st Place in Leadership Poster Presentation. Several members were also inducted into the Hall of Honor for Chapter Officers and District III Hall of Honor, demonstrating the chapter’s ongoing commitment to excellence in scholarship and leadership.

Student Access and Earnings Classification

Texarkana College earned recognition in the 2025 Student Access and Earnings Classification, developed by the American Council on Education (ACE) and the Carnegie Foundation. This classification examines how institutions enroll students who reflect the communities they serve and whether their students achieve competitive wages compared to peers in their area.

Texarkana College’s classification as a Higher Access, Medium Earnings institution highlights TC’s commitment to providing opportunities for underserved students and fostering pathways to economic success. Compared to peer institutions, TC demonstrates strong performance in serving its community effectively and ensuring students thrive academically and professionally.

Dr. Dixon Boyles, Vice President of Instruction, said, “Texarkana College’s classification as a Higher Access, Medium Earnings institution reflects its dedication to student success and completion and preparing graduates to achieve competitive wages compared to peers in the region. This recognition also underscores TC’s impactful role in advancing a skilled workforce to meet regional business and industry needs.”

For more information about the ACE and to see the complete report, visit Carnegie Classification of Institutions of Higher Education®