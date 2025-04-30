Sponsor

Virginia Louise Murray, 83, of Texarkana, Texas passed away on Friday, April 25, 2025, at her residence with her family. She was born August 31, 1941, in Nashville, Arkansas.

Mrs. Virginia was preceded in death by her parents, Coy and Hazel Long. Survivors include her husband, Joe Murray of Texarkana, Texas; son Coy Murray and wife Wendy of Texarkana, Texas; son David Murray and wife Kim of Texarkana, Texas; six grandchildren, Joe Steven Murray, Candace Ann Murray, Michael A. Cargile, Craig Murray, Caleb Murray, and Lindsey Upton; seven great-grandchildren, Kash Forga, Sailor Forga, Saige Forga, Conrad Murray, Hattie Murray, Saorise Murray and Ryland McAllum.

A visitation will be held at 10:00 A.M. with the funeral following at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, May 3, 2025, at Chapelwood Funeral Home in Nash, Texas.