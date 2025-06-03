Texarkana Revives Historic Trammel’s Trace with New Landmarks

Sponsor

The City of Texarkana, Texas, in partnership with the Texarkana Historic Landmark Commission and historian and author Gary L. Pinkerton, proudly announces the installation of 10 new signs marking the historic route of Trammel’s Trace, the first road to Texas from the North, and a vital link in early American expansion.

This initiative builds on the extensive research of Mr. Pinkerton, author of ‘Trammel’s Trace: The First Road to Texas from the North’, whose work helped pinpoint the original path of the Trace through the Texarkana area. The newly installed signs are strategically placed along public roadways and parks, following the documented route and offering historical context to residents and visitors alike.

Mr. Pinkerton emphasized the trail’s importance to Texarkana’s heritage.

“Trammel’s Trace was the first road into Texas from the North and played a crucial role in shaping the early settlement of this region,” said Pinkerton. “It’s exciting to see Texarkana honoring that legacy and making history more visible and accessible.”

Trammel’s Trace is named for Nicholas Trammell, a “frontier entrepreneur” who smuggled raced horses, and briefly operated a ferry in Texas before being chased back to Arkansas. He was instrumental in opening an ancient Caddo trail from the Arkansas Territory into what was then Spanish, later Mexican Texas. He was directly credited with opening the section of the road from Pecan Point to Nacogdoches in 1821. The Trace became a critical immigration route for Anglo settlers, particularly during the period leading up to Texas independence.

City of Texarkana, Texas Historic Preservation Officer Matt Solomon underscores the importance of celebrating the trail’s history and the community’s heritage.

“Recognizing this historic route deepens our connection to the past and highlights Texarkana’s unique place in Texas history,” said Solomon. “The new signs, along with the upcoming historical marker, help create connections, shared experiences, and a sense of place for our community.”

In addition to the signage, the City has ordered a replacement historical marker through the Texas Historical Commission. This marker will serve as a permanent tribute to the significance of Trammel’s Trace in Texas history. A public dedication ceremony is planned to coincide with the marker’s installation.

More information about the dedication ceremony and the Trammel’s Trace project will be shared in the coming months. Residents are encouraged to visit the newly installed signs and learn more at Texarkana, TX City Hall as it prepares to celebrate its 100th Anniversary or visit www.garylpinkerton.com to download a map of Trammel’s Trace through Texas.

