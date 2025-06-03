Sponsor

Theresa Marie Westbrook, age 68, of Texarkana, Arkansas, passed away on Monday, June 2, 2025, at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 13, 1956, in Flint, Michigan, to Rev. Gerald and Norma Palmer.

Mrs. Westbrook spent 19 years as the Regional Director of Lifeshare. In her free time, she enjoyed serving the Lord, traveling, and volunteering in her community. She was a faithful member of Christ Global Methodist Church. Her family describes her as the Matriarch and leader in the community, providing wisdom and guidance to all she encountered. She was loving and very compassionate, and enjoyed spending time with her husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a wonderful and caring wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend.

She was preceded in death by son Justin Westbrook; granddaughter Lakin Palmer; parents Rev. Gerald and Norma Palmer; and sister Dephane Mason.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband of 37 years Phillip Westbrook; daughters Julie Berry and husband Butch, Pamela Jenkins and husband Richard; grandsons Patrick Berry, Hunter Fowler and wife Tara, Corey Allen and wife Molly, Brandon Allen and wife Courtney, Zachary Jenkins, and Ian Jenkins; granddaughter Haley Vredenburg and husband Austin; great grandchildren Randi Fowler, Peter Fowler, Cooper Allen, Hudson Allen, and Carter Dove Vredenburg; brother Gerald Palmer Jr. and wife Sherry; sisters Terry Smith, Dorlaine Simpson and husband Kenton; and a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

The funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 2:00 PM at Christ Global Methodist Church in Texarkana, Arkansas, with Brother Doug Rhodes officiating. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Texarkana Funeral Home-Arkansas.