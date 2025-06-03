A&M-Texarkana to Host 35th Young Writers’ Workshop

Sponsor

Texas A&M University – Texarkana, in conjunction with the East Texas Writing Project, will present the 35th annual Young Writers’ Workshop (YWW) on the A&M-Texarkana campus July 7-11, 2025. The workshop will take place in the University Center building from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. The cost of the program is $55 with discounts available for siblings. Limited scholarships are available as well. The workshop is for students entering grades 1-12 but Texas law dictates that participants must be 6 years old by the start of the workshop.

The YWW is a week-long program for children to explore different genres of literature that culminates with the production of their own literary masterpiece that they present to the campus, friends, and family during the closing ceremony. This year, students will explore themes such as adventure, imagination, and travel. The program is led by Dr. Bill Lancaster, Instructor of Composition, as well as A&M-Texarkana English faculty and staff.

Parents and guardians can register their young writers and find additional details at https://tamut.edu/young-writers/index.html. Questions can be addressed to the program director, Dr. Bill Lancaster, at blancaster@tamut.edu.

About Texas A&M University-Texarkana:

As a member of The Texas A&M University System, Texas A&M University-Texarkana is a comprehensive regional university that provides students with academically challenging, engaging and rewarding educational experiences through quality teaching, scholarship, student support services, co-curricular programming, research and service.

