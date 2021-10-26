Texarkana, Texas City Council Hires Orr as City Manager

Advertisement

In a unanimous decision at the regular scheduled City Council meeting on Monday, October 25, 2021, the council hired David Orr, PhD as the City Manager of Texarkana, Texas.

Most recently, Orr had served as Interim City Manager since April 2021 after the retirement of City Manager Shirley Jaster. Before that, Orr served as Assistant City Manager and Director of the City’s Planning and Community Development Department.

Orr’s career with the city began in 2009 as an Administrative Programs Manager. He holds a Bachelors and Masters Degree in Public Administration from the University of Arkansas and a Doctorate Degree in Higher Education Administration from Stellenbosch University.

Advertisement

Orr is actively involved in the community in various roles, including serving as Chairperson of the Texarkana Arts & Historic District, and teaching adjunct at Texas A&M University- Texarkana since 2009. He is a member of the Wilbur Smith Rotary Club, a founding member and board member of For the Sake of One, aboard member of both the Texarkana Symphony Orchestra and the Texarkana Regional Arts & Humanities Council, and is a member of Beech Street Baptist Church. His other commitments include coaching flag football, leading scouts, and managing a Rotary Club flag route.

David’s family includes wife Laura, a son and two daughters.

