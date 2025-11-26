Sponsor

Dorothy Chaney Dillard, 106, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2025. Dorothy was born on March 19, 1919, in Murfreesboro, Arkansas, to Pearl and Clebe Chaney. She spent her later years in Wake Village, Texas, where she built a life filled with love, faith, and family.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 60 years, George S. Dillard; her parents, Clebe and Pearl Chaney; and her sisters, Marguerite Terrell and Charlie Mae Jackson.

She is survived by her two sons: Danny Dillard and his wife Marsha of Texarkana, and Jim Dillard and his wife Jan of McKinney, Texas. Dorothy leaves behind four grandchildren—Amy Bonney, Justin Dillard, Eric Dillard, and Pam O’Neill; five great-grandchildren—Kimberly Dillard, Kerri Schoen, and Grayland Dillard Kaden O’Neill, Collin O’Oneill; and eight great-great-grandchildren, all of whom brought her immense joy.

Dorothy was a devoted Christian and a longtime member of William’s Memorial Methodist Church. She worked as a hairdresser for approximately six years, but her true gifts shone brightest in her home and kitchen. Known for her incredible ability to cook and bake from scratch, she shared countless meals, recipes, and sweet memories with those she loved. She enjoyed camping, fishing, gardening, and spending precious time with her family—activities that reflected her warm, grounded, and nurturing spirit.

A special thanks is extended to Dorothy’s loving caregivers: Pam McPherson, Clara Kelley, Betty Clements, Shirly Penney Packer, Debra Burton, Sharon Clark, Lannita Cooper, and Omie Craven. The family also wishes to express deep gratitude and blessings to Enhabit Hospice for their loyal compassionate care.

Visitation will be on Friday, November 28, 2025, from 5:00–7:00 p.m. at Texarkana Funeral Home. 3525 Texas Blvd., Texarkana, TX.

Funeral services will be on Saturday at Texarkana Funeral Home, on November 29, 2025, at 2:00 p.m., with burial to follow in Murfreesboro, Arkansas.

“Goodbyes are not forever, they are not the end; it simply means I’ll miss you until we meet again.”