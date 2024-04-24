Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Hosts Community Yard Sale and Electronic Recycling

Sponsor

The City of Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department will host its spring Community Yard Sale and Electronic Recycling event on Saturday, April 27th from 8:00 am – 3:00 pm at Spring Lake Park. This event is a fantastic opportunity for the community to come together, shop for treasures, and responsibly recycle old electronics.

The Community Yard Sale is a perfect chance for residents to declutter their homes and find new treasures. Whether you’re looking for furniture, toys, clothing, or household items, you’re sure to find something special at this event. The yard sale will feature a wide variety of items at affordable prices, making it a must-visit for bargain hunters and families alike.

In addition to the yard sale, the event will also offer electronic recycling services. Proper electronic recycling is crucial for protecting the environment and conserving valuable resources. Recycling old electronics helps prevent harmful materials from ending up in landfills and allows for the recovery of valuable metals and components.

Items that will be accepted for electronic recycling include cameras, computer equipment, copiers, fax machines, phones, printers, game consoles, and more. To see more items and also items that will not be accepted please visit Unicor’s website at https://www.unicor.gov/RecyclingAcceptableItems.aspx.

For more information, please contact the Southwest Center at (903) 798-3978.

