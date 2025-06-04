Texarkana, TX Secures $382K in Federal CDBG Funds—Public Input Invited for 2025 Action Plan

Sponsor

The City of Texarkana, Texas will receive $382,663 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds from the U.S. Department of Housing & Urban Development (HUD)for the fiscal year beginning October 1, 2025. As required by federal regulations, CDBG funds must be used to meet one of three National Objectives: 1) Eliminate slum & blight; 2) Assist low-income citizens; or 3) Urgent need/disaster relief. The 2025 Annual Action Plan (AAP) will detail the proposed usage of the CDBG funds for the next year in accordance with The City’s Five Year CDBG Consolidated Plan priorities & strategies.

In accordance with the HUD Act of 1974, as amended, & with 24 CFR, Part 91, & in furtherance of the City of Texarkana’s commitment to facilitate the exchange of information between the City & its citizens, the City initiated public meetings & opportunities for citizen input & comments regarding the development & adoption of the 2025 AAP Draft.

Citizens from across the city assisted staff through community meetings & surveys & now have the opportunity to comment on the adoption of the 2025 AAP Draft. Upcoming Texarkana, Texas City Council meetings will provide information regarding the range of activities that are expected to be undertaken & the estimated amount of the anticipated funds that will be utilized to benefit low-moderate income persons.

Citizens are encouraged to attend the upcoming Public Meetings to offer input on the 2025 AAP Draft. A First Briefing will be held on June 9, 2025 & a Public Meeting & Council vote will occur on July 14, 2025. All meetings will be at 6 PM at the Texas City Hall located at 220 Texas Blvd, Texarkana, Texas.

The Public Comment Period is from June 13, 2025 to July 14, 2025. Written comments regarding the AAP, identified needs, strategies, or the proposed usage of funds should be sent to Megan Price, Grant Administrator, City of Texarkana, 220 Texas Boulevard, Texarkana, Texas 75501 no later than July 14, 2025 at 5 pm. Written responses will be provided if name & return address are included. The 2025 AAP Draft is available at the Planning & Community Development Office in City Hall or online at the City’s website Texarkana, TX – Official Website | Official Website (texarkanatexas.gov) Comments may also be submitted through survey at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/CDBGAAPS

All public hearings are held in facilities that are wheelchair accessible & provide handicapped parking. Interpretive services for deaf or non-English speaking citizens will be available with an advance notice of 48 hours. Arrangements for such services can be made by calling the City of Texarkana at 903-798-3900 or through the Federal Information Relay Service at 1-800-877-8339 for TTY/Voice communication.

